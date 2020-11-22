Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.35 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $13,453.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00163788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00978034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00190126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00093820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00371227 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

