Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.