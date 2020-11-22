Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

