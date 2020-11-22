Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

