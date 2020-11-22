Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock opened at GBX 1,685.66 ($22.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.01. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

