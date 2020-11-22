Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $175,058.55 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.