Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $95,278.54 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,639,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

