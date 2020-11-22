Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,497.71.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $174,720.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $81,313.44.

On Thursday, September 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $135,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $86,080.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $52.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

