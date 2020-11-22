Insider Selling: Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells £868,289.10 in Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Paul Ryan sold 28,942,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £868,289.10 ($1,134,425.27).

Paul Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04).

On Thursday, November 5th, Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56).

Shares of RMS opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.