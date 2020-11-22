Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.