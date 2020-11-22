Insider Selling: OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £39,616 in Stock

OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) insider Jason Elphick sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £39,616 ($51,758.56).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 396.60 ($5.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. OneSavings Bank Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.02).

Get OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OneSavings Bank plc operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.