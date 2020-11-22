Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) VP Sells $187,500.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.