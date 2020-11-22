Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Sells $156,759.09 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MarineMax by 426.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

