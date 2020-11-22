Insider Selling: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Sells $45,600.00 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

