Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $168,030.04 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Jian Xie sold 441 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $13,591.62.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.36 and a beta of 1.75. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14,787.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $601,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.