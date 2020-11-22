Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells $27,824.65 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Cesar Johnston sold 2,891 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $8,730.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $86.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.99. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 236.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.