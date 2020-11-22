Insider Selling: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Insider Sells £10,350,000 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total value of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).
Ian Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Ian Page sold 13,864 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.13), for a total value of £436,438.72 ($570,209.98).
Shares of DPH opened at GBX 3,390 ($44.29) on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,608.91 ($47.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,425.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,084.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.27.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.