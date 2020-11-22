Insider Selling: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Insider Sells £10,350,000 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total value of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Ian Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Ian Page sold 13,864 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.13), for a total value of £436,438.72 ($570,209.98).

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 3,390 ($44.29) on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,608.91 ($47.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,425.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,084.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)’s previous dividend of $10.29. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.