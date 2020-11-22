Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Director Sells $32,520.00 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.
CODA stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
