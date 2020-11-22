Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Director Sells $32,520.00 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.

CODA stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 197.5% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

