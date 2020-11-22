Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells $96,540.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CARA opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

