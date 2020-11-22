Insider Selling: Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells $53,640.00 in Stock

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALTA stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Altabancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

