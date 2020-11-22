Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $95,360.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Francis Lo sold 25,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00.

ADPT stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after buying an additional 176,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

