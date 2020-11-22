Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Acquires $49,500.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.83 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Spok by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spok by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spok by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spok by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

