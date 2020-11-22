Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Acquires $49,500.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.83 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Separately, TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.
Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.