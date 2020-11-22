Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SBH opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after buying an additional 2,950,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,564,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after buying an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

