Insider Buying: Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Purchases $45,300.00 in Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.