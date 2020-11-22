Independent Research Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.42 ($15.79).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €14.99 ($17.63) on Thursday. Salzgitter AG has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $810.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.05.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.