Independent Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) a €20.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($22.24).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) alerts:

HHFA opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 12 month high of €25.14 ($29.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.36.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.