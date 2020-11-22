Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Brands in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMBBY. ValuEngine lowered Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.629 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.