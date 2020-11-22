Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $9.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.38 million and the highest is $9.68 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

IMTX stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

