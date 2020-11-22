Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $9.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.38 million and the highest is $9.68 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.
IMTX stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Further Reading: Recession
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.