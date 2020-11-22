Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 504.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.