iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded iHeartMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

