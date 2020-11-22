iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iBio by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,119,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iBio by 71.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBio by 847.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 290,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iBio by 931.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 280,517 shares during the last quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

