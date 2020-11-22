iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.10.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.
