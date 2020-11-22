IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

IBEX stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.