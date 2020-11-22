i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

