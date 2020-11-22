Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

