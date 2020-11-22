H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.71 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,300 shares in the company, valued at C$174,730. Also, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$313,234.03.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

