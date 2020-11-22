HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,966 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

