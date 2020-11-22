Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) vs. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Head to Head Review

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Homology Medicines and Athersys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $1.67 million 267.25 -$103.92 million ($2.47) -3.99 Athersys $5.63 million 57.59 -$44.58 million ($0.29) -5.66

Athersys has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.67, indicating that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Homology Medicines and Athersys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 0 7 0 3.00 Athersys 0 0 4 0 3.00

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 208.61%. Athersys has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.88%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Athersys.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -5,764.94% -53.10% -42.39% Athersys N/A -176.56% -112.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Athersys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase 1/2 pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; and HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, and has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical needs. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

