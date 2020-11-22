Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HI. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HI opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -110.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

