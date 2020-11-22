Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski Sells 1,500 Shares

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00.

Nancy Wisnewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heska alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of Heska stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $126.95 on Friday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 18.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Heska by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heska by 18.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Heska by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.