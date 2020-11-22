Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Acquires $50,011.50 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

