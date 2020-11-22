Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of HSII opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

