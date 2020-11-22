Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,043,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $869,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 720,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

