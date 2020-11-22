Head to Head Survey: Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) & Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.28 -$12.87 million N/A N/A Shineco $23.68 million 0.38 -$6.63 million N/A N/A

Shineco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scheid Vineyards.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scheid Vineyards and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A Shineco -27.99% -9.53% -8.19%

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality. In addition, it offers logistics services for agricultural products. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textiles, health supplements, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum. The company sells its Chinese medicinal products and western medicines through wholesale customers; and its 13 Ankang retail pharmacies operating under the Sunsimiao Pharmacies name, as well as 66 pharmacies operated by third parties. Shineco, Inc. sells its decoction pieces on the Anhui Bozhou Chinese medicine transaction market to medical materials companies and Chinese patent medicine factories. The company sells its Luobuma textile products online through third party e-commerce websites, as well as through distributors under the Tenethealth brand; and yew trees and agricultural products primarily through its sales personnel, and group and institutional sales. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.

