Head to Head Review: Viela Bio (VIE) versus The Competition

Viela Bio (NASDAQ: VIE) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Viela Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viela Bio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viela Bio $50.00 million -$86.43 million -4.98 Viela Bio Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.27

Viela Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Viela Bio. Viela Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viela Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viela Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viela Bio Competitors 7492 20319 38335 1552 2.50

Viela Bio presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.42%. Given Viela Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viela Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Viela Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viela Bio N/A -65.59% -38.70% Viela Bio Competitors -3,726.73% -269.47% -30.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Viela Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Viela Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viela Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases. It is also developing VIB4920 for kidney transplantation rejection and sjÃ¶gren's syndrome; and VIB7734 for cutaneous lupus erythematosus. Viela Bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize inebilizumab for autoimmune diseases in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

