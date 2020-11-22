Head-To-Head Review: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) vs. Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 5.75, meaning that its share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 14.76% 48.31% 6.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Virtu Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 2.85 -$58.60 million $0.61 37.00

Global Capital Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtu Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Capital Partners and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 0 5 5 0 2.50

Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, fixed income, currencies, and commodities to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

