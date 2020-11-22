Head-To-Head Contrast: Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) vs. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

This table compares XPO Logistics and Online Vacation Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.57 $419.00 million $4.03 25.75 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.64 $2.93 million N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Volatility & Risk

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XPO Logistics and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 3 13 0 2.81 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $99.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Online Vacation Center on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, and factory and aftermarket support. This segment also offers engineered and customized solutions, and supply chain optimization services, including automation and predictive volume flow management solutions. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, aerospace, wireless, manufacturing and other industrial, chemical, agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.