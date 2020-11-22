Haywood Securities Cuts Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.10

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGI. Cormark cut their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian cut their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. Superior Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

