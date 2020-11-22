Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

GHLD stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Guild has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

