Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $51,840.00.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,480.00.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vapotherm by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

