Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Set at C$1.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRN. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE:GRN opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

